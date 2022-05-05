Midday Report: Sandy Spring (SASR) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SASR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) is trading 2.82% down.

The latest price, as of 12:19:16 est, was $39.39. Sandy Spring has moved $1.14 in trading today.

33,944 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sandy Spring has a YTD change of 15.17%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

