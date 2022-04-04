Midday Report: Sanderson Farms, (SAFM) Trades Lower April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAFM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is trading 2.26% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:15:44 est, was $186.30. Sanderson Farms, has fallen $4.31 so far today.

132,730 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sanderson Farms, has moved YTD 0.11%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Sanderson Farms, Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 15,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

