Midday Report: Salesforce.Com (CRM) Trades Higher April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRM - Market Data & News Trade

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) shares moved 3.47%, or $7.36 per share, as on 11:54:35 est today. After Opening the Day at $214.63, 3,412,562 shares of Salesforce.Com have been traded today and the stock has moved between $221.00 and $214.10.

Already the company is down 16.48%.

Salesforce.Com expects its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Salesforce.Com visit the company profile.

About Salesforce Inc

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

To get more information on Salesforce Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Salesforce Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles