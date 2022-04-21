Midday Report: Sachem Capital (SACH) Falls on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SACH - Market Data & News

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSE: SACH) has dropped $0.05 (1.00%) and is currently sitting at $4.94, as of 12:18:15 est on April 21.

119,656 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 0.20% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 4.99% over the last 30 days.

Sachem Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sachem Capital visit the company profile.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as 'hard money' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company's loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor's interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

