Midday Report: Ryerson (RYI) Shares Down on June 22

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp. (NYSE: RYI) fell 10.08% Wednesday.

As of 12:10:01 est, Ryerson is currently sitting at $22.04 and has moved $2.47 per share.

Ryerson has moved 10.40% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Ryerson Holding Corp.

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations.

