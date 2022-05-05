Midday Report: Ross Stores, (ROST) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROST - Market Data & News Trade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares lost 4.49%, or $4.665 per share, as on 12:18:52 est today. After Opening the Day at $102.40, 948,919 shares of Ross Stores, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $103.31 and $98.48.

This year the company has moved YTD 8.74%.

Ross Stores, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ross Stores, visit the company profile.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

