Midday Report: Romeo Power (RMO) Trades Lower March 24

Shares of Romeo Power Inc - Class A (NYSE: RMO) fell 2.53% Thursday.

As of 12:16:14 est, Romeo Power sits at $1.54 and dropped $0.04 so far today.

Romeo Power has moved 22.93% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 56.71% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Romeo Power Inc - Class A

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications. The Company's suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process in-house to pack the most energy dense modules on the market.

