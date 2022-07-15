Midday Report: Rigel (RIGL) Shares Climb for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RIGL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) are up 5.65% Friday.

As of 12:07:50 est, Rigel is currently sitting at $1.31 and has climbed $0.07 so far today.

Rigel has moved 69.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 53.21% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

