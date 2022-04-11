Midday Report: Rezolute (RZLT) Trades Lower April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RZLT - Market Data & News Trade

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) has fallen $0.12 (3.17%) and sits at $3.67, as of 12:15:12 est on April 11.

10,453 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 4.70% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 51.60% over the last 30 days.

Rezolute anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Rezolute Inc

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

