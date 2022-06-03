Midday Report: Reviva (RVPH) Shares Down on June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) is trading 5.21% down.

The latest price, as of 11:42:20 est, was $1.82. Reviva has moved $0.1 so far today.

5,228 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Reviva has moved YTD 33.56%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Reviva visit the company profile.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

To get more information on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance