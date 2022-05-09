Midday Report: Resmed (RMD) Shares Down on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMD - Market Data & News Trade

Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares moved 2.59%, or $5.23 per share, as on 12:13:12 est today. After Opening the Day at $198.82, 261,707 shares of Resmed exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $197.56 and $193.70.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 22.30%.

Resmed anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Resmed Inc.

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

