Midday Report: Research (RSSS) Trades Lower March 15

Research Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RSSS) shares are down 2.27%, or $0.05 per share, as on 12:10:41 est today. Since opening at $2.20, 6,362 shares of Research have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.23 and $2.15.

Already the company has a YTD change of 12.60%.

Research expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Research Solutions Inc

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

