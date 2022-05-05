Midday Report: Renasant (RNST) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RNST - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ: RNST) moved 3.57% Thursday.

As of 12:15:06 est, Renasant is currently sitting at $30.20 and has fallen $1.12 per share in trading so far.

Renasant has moved 5.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.72% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Renasant visit the company profile.

About Renasant Corp.

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

To get more information on Renasant Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Renasant Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds