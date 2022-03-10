Midday Report: RenaissanceRe (RNR) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RNR - Market Data & News Trade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) shares moved 2.67%, or $3.79 per share, as on 12:12:35 est today. Since opening at $140.22, 78,275 shares of RenaissanceRe have been traded today and the stock has traded between $141.85 and $137.61.

So far this year the company is down 16.00%.

RenaissanceRe expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

