Midday Report: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Shares Climb for April 14

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) moved 1.25% Thursday.

As of 12:13:47 est, Reliance Steel & Aluminum is currently sitting at $191.89 and has climbed $2.36 so far today.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has moved 0.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

