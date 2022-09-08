Midday Report: Relay (RLAY) Gains on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLAY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) is trading 18.58% up.

The latest price, as of 12:11:05 est, was $30.30. Relay has climbed $4.71 in trading today.

3,472,355 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Relay has a YTD change of 17.45%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-03.

About Relay Therapeutics Inc

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

