Midday Report: Regis (RGS) Shares Fall for May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) is trading 3.33% down.

The latest price, as of 12:17:19 est, was $1.30. Regis dropped $0.045 so far today.

516,555 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Regis has moved YTD 22.41%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Regis visit the company profile.

About Regis Corp.

Regis Corporation is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,384 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

To get more information on Regis Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Regis Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins