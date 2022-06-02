Midday Report: Regeneron, (REGN) Shares Fall for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REGN - Market Data & News Trade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares moved 6.03%, or $39.74 per share, as on 12:07:41 est today. Since opening the day at $692.80, 597,038 shares of Regeneron, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $655.49 and $617.21.

Already this year the company is up 4.34%.

Regeneron, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

