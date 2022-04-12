Midday Report: Reeds (REED) Shares Climb for April 12

Today Reeds Inc (NASDAQ: REED) is trading 3.67% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:01 est, was $0.30. Reeds has risen $0.0105 so far today.

742,551 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Reeds has a YTD change of 20.13%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Reeds visit the company profile.

About Reeds Inc

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

To get more information on Reeds Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Reeds Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement