Midday Report: Recursion (RXRX) Shares Fall for June 24

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: RXRX) shares have fallen 8.75%, or $0.81 per share, as on 12:09:11 est today. Opening the day at $9.40, 734,573 shares of Recursion exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $9.40 and $8.21.

This year the company has a YTD change of 45.94%.

Recursion anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Recursion visit the company profile.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

