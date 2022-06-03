Midday Report: Reata (RETA) Trades Higher June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RETA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: RETA) are up 10.62% Friday.

As of 12:15:49 est, Reata sits at $31.80 and has climbed $3.035 per share in trading so far.

Reata has moved 7.89% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.42% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Reata visit the company profile.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

To get more information on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance