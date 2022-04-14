Midday Report: RE/MAX (RMAX) Gains on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMAX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: RMAX) are up 1.19% Thursday.

As of 12:05:06 est, RE/MAX is currently sitting at $26.50 and has risen $0.31 per share.

RE/MAX has moved 6.97% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.50% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About RE/MAX Holdings Inc - Class A

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

