Midday Report: RBC Bearings (ROLL) Trades Higher May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROLL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of RBC Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ: ROLL) are up 6.83% Thursday.

As of 12:08:51 est, RBC Bearings sits at $170.65 and has climbed $10.855 per share.

RBC Bearings has moved 11.11% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.29% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on RBC Bearings visit the company profile.

About RBC Bearings Inc.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

To get more information on RBC Bearings Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RBC Bearings Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings