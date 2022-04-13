Midday Report: Raymond James, (RJF) Gains on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RJF - Market Data & News Trade

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has risen $2.19 (2.02%) and is currently sitting at $110.48, as of 12:13:47 est on April 13.

549,555 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.50% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 12.88% over the last 30 days.

Raymond James, is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $923 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

