Midday Report: Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Trades Higher April 13

Today Ranger Energy Services Inc - Class A (NYSE: RNGR) is trading 1.51% higher.

The latest price, as of 09:56:15 est, was $10.09. Ranger Energy Services has moved $0.15 over the previous day’s close.

479 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Ranger Energy Services has a YTD change of 3.21%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Ranger Energy Services Inc - Class A

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.

