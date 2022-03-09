Midday Report: Ramaco (METC) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange METC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) is trading 4.38% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:52 est, was $18.88. Ramaco has climbed $0.79 so far today.

262,039 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ramaco has a YTD change of 33.79%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Ramaco Resources Inc

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

