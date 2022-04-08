Midday Report: Ralph Lauren (RL) Trades Higher April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp - Class A (NYSE: RL) are up 2.39% Friday.

As of 12:14:22 est, Ralph Lauren sits at $106.69 and has moved $2.5 per share in trading so far.

Ralph Lauren has moved 4.36% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.31% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Ralph Lauren Corp - Class A

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

