Midday Report: Radnet (RDNT) Trades Lower March 21

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares are down 2.70%, or $0.61 per share, as on 12:08:48 est today. Since opening the day at $22.46, 85,079 shares of Radnet have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $22.58 and $21.81.

Already this year the company is down 24.94%.

Radnet expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Radnet Inc

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

