Midday Report: Quotient (QUOT) Gains on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QUOT - Market Data & News Trade

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) has gained $0.24 (6.25%) and sits at $4.08, as of 12:07:57 est on May 13.

513,497 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 22.58% over the last 5 days and shares lost 38.36% over the last 30 days.

Quotient is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Quotient visit the company profile.

About Quotient Technology Inc

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. The company uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. The company serves hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London.

To get more information on Quotient Technology Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Quotient Technology Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1