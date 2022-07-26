Midday Report: Qumu (QUMU) Shares Climb for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QUMU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) is trading 5.00% up.

The latest price, as of 09:43:08 est, was $0.78. Qumu has risen $0.037 so far today.

216 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Qumu has a YTD change of 65.09%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Qumu visit the company profile.

About Qumu Corp

Qumu is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

