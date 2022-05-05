Midday Report: Qualtrics (XM) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Qualtrics International Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: XM) is trading 6.68% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:27:39 est, was $17.79. Qualtrics has fallen $1.27 in trading today.

1,007,165 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Qualtrics has moved YTD 46.27%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Qualtrics International Inc - Class A

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

