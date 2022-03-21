Midday Report: PulteGroup (PHM) Trades Lower March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHM - Market Data & News Trade

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has fallen $1.25 (2.58%) and is currently sitting at $47.08, as of 12:09:48 est on March 21.

617,583 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 4.74% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 0.95% over the last 30 days.

PulteGroup expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About PulteGroup Inc

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

