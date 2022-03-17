Midday Report: Pulmonx (LUNG) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LUNG - Market Data & News Trade

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) shares climbed 3.52%, or $0.81 per share, as on 12:06:06 est today. Since opening the day at $22.94, 127,097 shares of Pulmonx exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $24.11 and $22.04.

This year the company has moved YTD 28.16%.

Pulmonx is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Pulmonx Corp

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

