Midday Report: PubMatic (PUBM) Trades Higher March 9

Shares of PubMatic Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PUBM) are up 6.61% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:22 est, PubMatic is currently sitting at $22.21 and has climbed $1.37 so far today.

PubMatic has moved 21.05% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 39.09% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About PubMatic Inc - Class A

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

