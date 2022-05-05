Midday Report: Psychemedics (PMD) Shares Up on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMD - Market Data & News Trade

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD) has gained $0.21 (3.34%) and is currently sitting at $6.49, as of 10:46:25 est on May 5.

2,087 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 3.38% over the last 5 days and shares fell 10.80% over the last 30 days.

Psychemedics is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Psychemedics Corp.

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on company's unique patented drug testing process. Psychemedics Corporation strongly believes its drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

