Midday Report: Provident (PVBC) Shares Down on October 19

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PVBC) has fallen $2.24 (15.41%) and is currently sitting at $12.45, as of 12:05:57 est on October 19.

123,755 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 1.18% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 2.04% over the last 30 days.

Provident anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-27.

About Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients. The bank is committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions it serves, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

