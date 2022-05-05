Midday Report: Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSEC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) are down 2.73% Thursday.

As of 12:16:07 est, Prospect Capital sits at $7.67 and has moved $0.215 per share.

Prospect Capital has moved 4.80% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.40% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Prospect Capital Corp

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

