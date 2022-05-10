Midday Report: Prologis (PLD) Falls on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLD - Market Data & News Trade

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has lost $6.935 (5.24%) and sits at $125.77, as of 12:09:00 est on May 10.

4,952,885 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 13.56% over the last 5 days and shares lost 21.51% over the last 30 days.

Prologis expects its next earnings on 2022-07-18.

About Prologis Inc

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

