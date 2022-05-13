Midday Report: Progress Software (PRGS) Gains on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRGS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 3.17% Friday.

As of 12:06:12 est, Progress Software is currently sitting at $47.04 and has climbed $1.445 so far today.

Progress Software has moved 1.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.03% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

About Progress Software Corp.

Progress provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Its comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and it has a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

