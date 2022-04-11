Midday Report: Profire Energy (PFIE) Trades Lower April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFIE - Market Data & News Trade

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares are down 3.69%, or $0.0479 per share, as on 12:10:00 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.30, 19,071 shares of Profire Energy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.30 and $1.25.

This year the company is up 22.63%.

Profire Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Profire Energy Inc

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada.

