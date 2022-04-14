Midday Report: Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Gains on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPDN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) are up 2.16% Thursday.

As of 12:00:58 est, Professional Diversity Network sits at $0.94 and has risen $0.0199 per share.

Professional Diversity Network has moved 1.98% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.77% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Professional Diversity Network visit the company profile.

About Professional Diversity Network Inc

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and its relationship recruitment affinity groups, the Company provides its employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. The Company's mission is to utilize the collective strength of its affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

