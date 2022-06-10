Midday Report: Processa (PCSA) Falls on June 10

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) shares moved 7.42%, or $0.253 per share, as on 11:18:23 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.41, 34,187 shares of Processa have been traded today and the stock has moved between $3.44 and $3.16.

This year the company has moved YTD 30.41%.

Processa expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Processa visit the company profile.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions.

