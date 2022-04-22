Midday Report: Privia Health (PRVA) Shares Down on April 22

Shares of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) moved 3.74% Friday.

As of 12:13:47 est, Privia Health sits at $25.34 and has fallen $0.98 per share.

Privia Health has moved 4.84% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.24% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Privia Health Group Inc

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

