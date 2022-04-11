Midday Report: Priority (PRTH) Trades Lower April 11

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares are down 4.08%, or $0.24 per share, as on 12:02:26 est today. Opening the day at $5.87, 14,375 shares of Priority have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $5.93 and $5.62.

Already the company is down 16.95%.

Priority anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Priority Technology Holdings Inc

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software.

