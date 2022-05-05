Midday Report: Primerica (PRI) Shares Fall for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRI - Market Data & News Trade

Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI) shares moved 3.05%, or $4.11 per share, as on 12:16:23 est today. After Opening the Day at $133.44, 40,201 shares of Primerica have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $134.65 and $129.73.

Already the company is down 11.68%.

Primerica is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Primerica Inc

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

