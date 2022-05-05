Midday Report: Pricesmart (PSMT) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSMT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) fell 3.20% Thursday.

As of 12:14:38 est, Pricesmart sits at $79.34 and has fallen $2.63 per share in trading so far.

Pricesmart has moved 3.33% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.10% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-07.

About Pricesmart Inc.

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica and Colombia; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company also plans to open new warehouse clubs in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Bucaramanga, Colombia in the fall of 2021, and in Portmore, Jamaica in the spring of 2022. Once these three new clubs are open, the Company will operate 50 warehouse clubs.

