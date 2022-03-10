Midday Report: Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLPC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Preformed Line Products Co. (NASDAQ: PLPC) is trading 4.25% lower.

The latest price, as of 10:25:36 est, was $61.90. Preformed Line Products dropped $2.71 so far today.

1,913 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Preformed Line Products has moved YTD 1.48%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Preformed Line Products Co.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of products and services used to construct and maintain overhead and underground networks. The company operates in several critical infrastructure industries, including electric power, telecommunications, broadband, and renewable energy, among others. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, PLP has two domestic manufacturing facilities, eighteen foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 3,000 employees.

