Midday Report: PPG Industries, (PPG) Shares Down on May 18

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 2.68% Wednesday.

As of 12:07:35 est, PPG Industries, is currently sitting at $120.89 and has moved $3.33 so far today.

PPG Industries, has moved 2.62% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 27.28% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-18.

About PPG Industries, Inc.

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

