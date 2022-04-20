Midday Report: PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Shares Climb for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCH - Market Data & News Trade

PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) shares are up 2.18%, or $1.18 per share, as on 12:11:39 est today. After Opening the Day at $54.51, 86,539 shares of PotlatchDeltic exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $55.55 and $54.51.

Already this year the company is down 9.24%.

PotlatchDeltic is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About PotlatchDeltic Corp

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

