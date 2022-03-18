Midday Report: Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Trades Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTMN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ: PTMN) is trading 2.91% down.

The latest price, as of 12:10:44 est, was $23.52. Portman Ridge Finance has fallen $0.705 in trading today.

36,480 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Portman Ridge Finance has moved YTD 2.16%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corp

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

